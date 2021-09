DHS Secretary Mayorkas On Border Conditions And Next Steps For Surge Of Migrants NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the government's handling of refugees at the U.S.-Mexico border.

National Security DHS Secretary Mayorkas On Border Conditions And Next Steps For Surge Of Migrants DHS Secretary Mayorkas On Border Conditions And Next Steps For Surge Of Migrants Listen · 7:12 7:12 NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the government's handling of refugees at the U.S.-Mexico border. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor