Most Of The $47 Billion Meant To Prevent Evictions Hasn't Reached Those Who Need It Many states have stumbled getting rental assistance from Congress into the hands of people facing eviction. State and local programs are scrambling now that a federal eviction moratorium has ended.

National Most Of The $47 Billion Meant To Prevent Evictions Hasn't Reached Those Who Need It Most Of The $47 Billion Meant To Prevent Evictions Hasn't Reached Those Who Need It Audio will be available later today. Many states have stumbled getting rental assistance from Congress into the hands of people facing eviction. State and local programs are scrambling now that a federal eviction moratorium has ended. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor