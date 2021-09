Hollywood Production Crews May Strike Due To Unglamorously Low Wages And Long Hours IATSE, a union which represents film crews, has asked their members to grant them the authority to strike. Conditions have worsened in the pandemic for people who work on sets for film and television.

