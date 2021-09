After 6 Weeks, The Trial Against R. Kelly Is Almost Over The federal trial against R. Kelly is nearing its end after six weeks of witness testimony. He's being charged with racketeering and trafficking, with accusations going back decades.

National After 6 Weeks, The Trial Against R. Kelly Is Almost Over After 6 Weeks, The Trial Against R. Kelly Is Almost Over Audio will be available later today. The federal trial against R. Kelly is nearing its end after six weeks of witness testimony. He's being charged with racketeering and trafficking, with accusations going back decades. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor