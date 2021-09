Plan To Widen Highway In South Carolina Would Cut Through Black And Brown Communities NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Omar Muhammad, executive director of the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, on communities in North Charleston, S.C., facing displacement for a highway project.

Race Plan To Widen Highway In South Carolina Would Cut Through Black And Brown Communities Plan To Widen Highway In South Carolina Would Cut Through Black And Brown Communities Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Omar Muhammad, executive director of the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, on communities in North Charleston, S.C., facing displacement for a highway project. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor