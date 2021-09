There Are No Emergencies In Trivia

The Ask Me Another team has a saying whenever things get stressful: "There are no emergencies in trivia." But you can never be too careful. A long-running inside joke finally pays off as Ophira Eisenberg breaks a glass box containing an emergency word game. Comedians Aparna Nancherla and Joyelle Nicole Johnson take on the challenge.

Heard on The Final Round.