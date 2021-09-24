NPR subscribe to Ask Me Another podcast NPR One Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts RSS link The Final Final Round Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email September 24, 202110:36 AM ET Heard on Ask Me Another The Final Final Round Listen · 11:08 11:08 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1039362905/1039367104" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Ophira and Jonathan answer listener questions and say goodbye. Heard on The Final Round. Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email