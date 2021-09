News Brief: Booster Shots, Trump Loyalists Subpoenaed, White House Quad Summit The CDC director endorses booster shots for at-risk workers. The House panel probing the Jan. 6 attack issues subpoenas to four ex-Trump officials. The U.S. hosts a summit that will talk about China.

