CDC Director Walensky Overrules Advisers On Boosters For At-Risk Workers Walensky made a recommendation that CDC advisers rejected — giving a third shot to at-risk workers such as those in the health care industry. Her decision sides with what the FDA recommended.

Health CDC Director Walensky Overrules Advisers On Boosters For At-Risk Workers CDC Director Walensky Overrules Advisers On Boosters For At-Risk Workers Listen · 4:19 4:19 Walensky made a recommendation that CDC advisers rejected — giving a third shot to at-risk workers such as those in the health care industry. Her decision sides with what the FDA recommended. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor