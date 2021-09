A New York Metropolitan Opera First: Performing A Work By A Black Composer Terence Blanchard will become the first Black composer to put on a show at the Metropolitan Opera in the institution's 138 year history. Blanchard's Fire Shut Up In My Bones will be performed.

