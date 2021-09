Secretary Of State Blinken's Busy Week Of Diplomacy: U.N. And Quad Summits Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up his first U.N. General Assembly, returning to Washington in time for the first in-person Quad summit, a diplomatic group aimed at China.

Politics Secretary Of State Blinken's Busy Week Of Diplomacy: U.N. And Quad Summits Secretary Of State Blinken's Busy Week Of Diplomacy: U.N. And Quad Summits Listen · 3:15 3:15 Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up his first U.N. General Assembly, returning to Washington in time for the first in-person Quad summit, a diplomatic group aimed at China. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor