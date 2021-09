Members Of Quad Summit Will Discuss Ways To Counter China's Rise President Biden hosts the leaders of Japan, Australia and India at the White House on Friday. The four key democracies are teaming up to counter China, which is also a major trading partner.

Asia Members Of Quad Summit Will Discuss Ways To Counter China's Rise Members Of Quad Summit Will Discuss Ways To Counter China's Rise Listen · 5:12 5:12 President Biden hosts the leaders of Japan, Australia and India at the White House on Friday. The four key democracies are teaming up to counter China, which is also a major trading partner. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor