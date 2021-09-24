The News Roundup for September 24, 2021

The FDA authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 65 and older. The company is also claiming that its vaccine is safe for children. Dr. Anthony Fauci says it could be available in "weeks," in time for Halloween.

Haitian migrants are crammed into a tent city at the Texas border. Some have taken refuge under a bridge and have been sheltering in tents for more than a week. The Biden administration has begun flying some of them back to the island nation.

Two disbarred lawyers have filed separate suits against a Texas doctor who publicly wrote about performing an abortion. Texas recently passed some of the most stringent abortion restrictions in the country.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden visited the U.N. this week and promised attendees a decade of "relentless diplomacy." In his speech to the assembly, the president promised to double the U.S.'s donation of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Those involved in global markets are on edge watching what's happening as Evergrande, a huge Chinese property company, flirts with defaulting on its debts.

The party supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin won a majority of seats in the Russian parliament. The election, however, was reportedly marred by fraud. Opposition leaders criticized tech companies like Apple and Google for restricting access to a voting coordination app backed by opposition leader Alexei Navalny.



Anita Kumar, Jeff Mason, and Lauren Weber join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

David Rennie, Jennifer Williams, and Ravi Agrawal join us for the international edition of the News Roundup.

