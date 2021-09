Republican-Led Election Review In Arizona Determines Biden Did Indeed Win A widely discredited Republican-led review of the 2020 election in Arizona's biggest county has determined that Joe Biden indeed got more votes there than Donald Trump.

Politics Republican-Led Election Review In Arizona Determines Biden Did Indeed Win Republican-Led Election Review In Arizona Determines Biden Did Indeed Win Listen · 4:25 4:25 A widely discredited Republican-led review of the 2020 election in Arizona's biggest county has determined that Joe Biden indeed got more votes there than Donald Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor