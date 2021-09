Italy's New COVID Vaccine Mandate Is One Of The Strictest In The World Italy is imposing one of the most strict COVID vaccine mandates in the world starting next month by requiring workers in public or private jobs to show proof of vaccination or lose pay.

Europe Italy's New COVID Vaccine Mandate Is One Of The Strictest In The World