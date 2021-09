10 Years After Repeal, LGBTQ Vets Are Still Affected By 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Thousands of veterans discharged from the military under "don't ask, don't tell" have new access to VA benefits. Three LGBTQ veterans discuss their experience and the lingering effects of the policy.

National 10 Years After Repeal, LGBTQ Vets Are Still Affected By 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' 10 Years After Repeal, LGBTQ Vets Are Still Affected By 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Audio will be available later today. Thousands of veterans discharged from the military under "don't ask, don't tell" have new access to VA benefits. Three LGBTQ veterans discuss their experience and the lingering effects of the policy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor