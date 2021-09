What The Border At Del Rio, Texas, Is Like Now That The Migrant Camp Is Gone U.S. officials continue to reduce the number of Haitian migrants at the border. Authorities hope to reopen the border to Mexico that has been shuttered since the increase in migrants to the region.

National Security What The Border At Del Rio, Texas, Is Like Now That The Migrant Camp Is Gone What The Border At Del Rio, Texas, Is Like Now That The Migrant Camp Is Gone Audio will be available later today. U.S. officials continue to reduce the number of Haitian migrants at the border. Authorities hope to reopen the border to Mexico that has been shuttered since the increase in migrants to the region. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor