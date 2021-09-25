Opinion: Free Expression Is On The Decline, In Cuba And Elsewhere

"Is it cold in Berlin?



I go to bed this morning - I'm trying to change my habits - with a complaint,



There's an animal in the front yard that eats the neighbor's pigeons.



The beast eats everything it sees in its path,



How can I tell it not to eat what doesn't belong to it?



Are there cypresses there?



Here the ceibas have lost their leaves



Almost everything is lost,



The day, the city, the patience, the memory."