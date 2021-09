Immigrant Rights Activist Discusses Migrant Treatment At Southern Border NPR's Scott Simon asks immigrant rights advocate Vicki Gaubeca of the Southern Border Communities Coalition about the treatment of migrants at the southern border.

National Immigrant Rights Activist Discusses Migrant Treatment At Southern Border Immigrant Rights Activist Discusses Migrant Treatment At Southern Border Listen · 4:47 4:47 NPR's Scott Simon asks immigrant rights advocate Vicki Gaubeca of the Southern Border Communities Coalition about the treatment of migrants at the southern border. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor