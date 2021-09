Syrian Government Takes Opposition Town After Weeks Of Siege The fall of a Syrian opposition town to the government this week after a siege and threats of air strikes serves as a reminder that the civil war continues.

Middle East Syrian Government Takes Opposition Town After Weeks Of Siege Syrian Government Takes Opposition Town After Weeks Of Siege Listen · 4:09 4:09 The fall of a Syrian opposition town to the government this week after a siege and threats of air strikes serves as a reminder that the civil war continues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor