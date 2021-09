China Makes Cryptocurrency Illegal China announced a ban on cryptocurrency transactions, the latest in a series of crackdowns on virtual money that comes as countries around the world are considering tougher regulations of their own.

Asia China Makes Cryptocurrency Illegal China Makes Cryptocurrency Illegal Audio will be available later today. China announced a ban on cryptocurrency transactions, the latest in a series of crackdowns on virtual money that comes as countries around the world are considering tougher regulations of their own. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor