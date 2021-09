Public And Media Feed Off Each Other's Obsession With Gabby Petito Case The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito has received a lot of media coverage. Why is that, when the families of others who have gone missing are begging for attention?

Media Public And Media Feed Off Each Other's Obsession With Gabby Petito Case Public And Media Feed Off Each Other's Obsession With Gabby Petito Case Listen · 8:00 8:00 The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito has received a lot of media coverage. Why is that, when the families of others who have gone missing are begging for attention? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor