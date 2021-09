Cynthia Erivo Sings Her Own Words In 1st Solo Album NPR's Michel Martin speaks with actress and singer Cynthia Erivo about her debut solo album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1.

Music Interviews Cynthia Erivo Sings Her Own Words In 1st Solo Album Cynthia Erivo Sings Her Own Words In 1st Solo Album Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with actress and singer Cynthia Erivo about her debut solo album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor