German Voters Hit The Polls For Election That Will Determine Merkel's Replacement Although about a third of Germans vote by mail, millions of voters go to polling places today to choose a new government, and a successor to Angela Merkel, who is stepping down as Chancellor.

Europe German Voters Hit The Polls For Election That Will Determine Merkel's Replacement German Voters Hit The Polls For Election That Will Determine Merkel's Replacement Listen · 3:57 3:57 Although about a third of Germans vote by mail, millions of voters go to polling places today to choose a new government, and a successor to Angela Merkel, who is stepping down as Chancellor. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor