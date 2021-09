Instagram Worsens Body Image Issues And Erodes Mental Health NPR's Lulu Garcia-Narro talks to Destinee Adams, a college senior, who co-wrote an article about the negative impacts of Instagram on her mental health and on her generation for TIME.

Mental Health Instagram Worsens Body Image Issues And Erodes Mental Health Instagram Worsens Body Image Issues And Erodes Mental Health Listen · 4:30 4:30 NPR's Lulu Garcia-Narro talks to Destinee Adams, a college senior, who co-wrote an article about the negative impacts of Instagram on her mental health and on her generation for TIME. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor