New York Hospitals Fear Staff Shortages Ahead Of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Associated Press reporter Michael Hill about the challenges related to vaccine mandates for teachers and healthcare workers in New York.

Health New York Hospitals Fear Staff Shortages Ahead Of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate New York Hospitals Fear Staff Shortages Ahead Of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Listen · 3:25 3:25 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Associated Press reporter Michael Hill about the challenges related to vaccine mandates for teachers and healthcare workers in New York. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor