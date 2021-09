Visitors See More Than Just Grief And Loss At COVID-19 Memorial In D.C. NPR's Michel Martin visits the National Mall to talk with artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg about her installation, "In America: Remember," honoring the more than 660,000 Americans lost to COVID-19.

National Visitors See More Than Just Grief And Loss At COVID-19 Memorial In D.C. Visitors See More Than Just Grief And Loss At COVID-19 Memorial In D.C. Listen · 5:02 5:02 NPR's Michel Martin visits the National Mall to talk with artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg about her installation, "In America: Remember," honoring the more than 660,000 Americans lost to COVID-19. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor