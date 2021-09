The Kerner Commission's Last Living Member: We Still Need To Talk About Racism Former U.S. Sen. Fred Harris is the last surviving member of the Kerner Commission, appointed in 1967 to study the root causes of social unrest in America. Its groundbreaking report blamed racism.

Race The Kerner Commission's Last Living Member: We Still Need To Talk About Racism The Kerner Commission's Last Living Member: We Still Need To Talk About Racism Listen · 9:00 9:00 Former U.S. Sen. Fred Harris is the last surviving member of the Kerner Commission, appointed in 1967 to study the root causes of social unrest in America. Its groundbreaking report blamed racism. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor