Social Democrats Beat Merkel's Bloc In German Elections The center-left Social Democrats narrowly defeated outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc. The winning party must forge an alliance with its rivals to form a government.

Guests at the election party of Die Linke react at the Karl-Liebknecht-Haus after the publication of the first forecasts on the outcome of the 2021 federal election, in Berlin on Sunday. Jan Woitas/AP hide caption

Jan Woitas/AP

The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany's national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race.

Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of the vote, ahead of 24.1% for the Union bloc.

The environmentalist Greens came third with 14.8% followed by the pro-business Free Democrats with 11.5%. The two parties have already signaled that they are willing to discuss forging a three-way alliance with either of their two bigger rivals to form a government.

The far-right Alternative for Germany came fourth in Sunday's vote with 10.3%, while the Left party took 4.9%.

For the first time since 1949, the Danish minority party SSW was set to win a seat in parliament, officials said.