Accessibility links
R. Kelly Verdict: R&B Star Found Guilty On All Counts A jury found the disgraced R&B star guilty of charges that included sexual exploitation of a child, racketeering and sex trafficking. He faces a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

Law

R. Kelly Found Guilty Of Racketeering And Sex Trafficking

Heard on All Things Considered

R. Kelly Found Guilty Of Racketeering And Sex Trafficking

Listen · 4:39
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1040528011/1041003347" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

In this illustration drawn from a video feed, the prosecution presents its closing argument in the federal trial against singer R. Kelly on Sept. 22 in New York. Elizabeth Williams/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Elizabeth Williams/AP

In this illustration drawn from a video feed, the prosecution presents its closing argument in the federal trial against singer R. Kelly on Sept. 22 in New York.

Elizabeth Williams/AP

After more than 25 years of accusations and a federal court trial in New York that lasted seven weeks, R&B singer R. Kelly has been found guilty of charges including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, racketeering and sex trafficking involving five victims. Kelly faces a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

Notebook: A Month Into R. Kelly's Trial, Here's What It's Been Like In The Courtroom

Law

Notebook: A Month Into R. Kelly's Trial, Here's What It's Been Like In The Courtroom

Kelly sat absolutely still as the foreperson gave the jury's verdict to Judge Ann Donnelly.

Fourteen alleged underlying acts were associated with the racketeering charge. The jury found that the government had proved 12 of those acts, which involved five victims: the singer Aaliyah as well as women named Stephanie, Jerhonda Pace, Jane and Faith. Two acts associated with an alleged victim named Sonja were not proved. (Most alleged victims went by their first names or pseudonyms.) The government needed proof of only two of the racketeering acts for a guilty charge.

Reporter Who Broke R. Kelly Story: Abuse Was In 'Full View Of The World'

Author Interviews

Reporter Who Broke R. Kelly Story: Abuse Was In 'Full View Of The World'

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York successfully proved to a jury of seven men and five women that Kelly had been the head of a criminal enterprise whose purpose was to lure girls, boys and women to the R&B singer for his sexual gratification.

On top of awaiting sentencing in this New York case, Kelly will face a second federal trial on charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice in Illinois. Some of those accusations are related to a 2008 child pornography trial in Chicago in which he was acquitted of all charges.

Opinion: 13 Years After The Last R. Kelly Trial, The Culture Has Changed

Arts & Life

Opinion: 13 Years After The Last R. Kelly Trial, The Culture Has Changed

Additionally, Kelly faces outstanding criminal charges in both Cook County, Ill., where he was indicted by the state attorney in February 2019 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims (three of them minors), and in Minnesota, where Kelly was charged in August 2019 with engaging in prostitution with a minor.

Sentencing in New York is scheduled for May 4.