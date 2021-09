Rev. Rose Okeno's Historic Ordination Adds To Women's Progress In Kenya Rev. Rose Okeno is the first woman elected as a full Anglican bishop in Kenya. Her ordination defies a church movement that put a moratorium on female bishops.

