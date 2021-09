Haitian Migrants Inundate A Colombia Town On The Way To U.S. Border A small town in northern Colombia has seen a surge in Haitian migrants — they've pitched tents in every available spot. The migrants are trying to make their way to the United States.

Haitian Migrants Inundate A Colombia Town On The Way To U.S. Border Haitian Migrants Inundate A Colombia Town On The Way To U.S. Border Listen · 4:34 4:34 A small town in northern Colombia has seen a surge in Haitian migrants — they've pitched tents in every available spot. The migrants are trying to make their way to the United States. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor