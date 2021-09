Rural Health Officials Push Back Against Biden's Vaccine Mandate Rural health leaders are warning that the Biden administration's vaccine mandates will worsen staff availability at small-town hospitals as the pandemic wears on.

National Rural Health Officials Push Back Against Biden's Vaccine Mandate Rural health leaders are warning that the Biden administration's vaccine mandates will worsen staff availability at small-town hospitals as the pandemic wears on.