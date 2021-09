Rural Health Officials Push Back Against Biden's Vaccine Mandate Rural health leaders are warning that the Biden administration's vaccine mandates will worsen staff availability at small-town hospitals as the pandemic wears on.

National Rural Health Officials Push Back Against Biden's Vaccine Mandate Rural Health Officials Push Back Against Biden's Vaccine Mandate Listen · 2:19 2:19 Rural health leaders are warning that the Biden administration's vaccine mandates will worsen staff availability at small-town hospitals as the pandemic wears on. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor