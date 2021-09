Canadian University Course Will Take A Deep Dive Into Drake's Lyrics Besides Canadian rapper Drake, the course at Ryerson University in Toronto will also focus on Toronto-native The Weeknd. Music professor Dalton Higgins hopes the course will inspire young artists.

Music News Canadian University Course Will Take A Deep Dive Into Drake's Lyrics Canadian University Course Will Take A Deep Dive Into Drake's Lyrics Listen · 0:28 0:28 Besides Canadian rapper Drake, the course at Ryerson University in Toronto will also focus on Toronto-native The Weeknd. Music professor Dalton Higgins hopes the course will inspire young artists. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor