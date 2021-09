German Toymaker Creates A Commemorative Teddy Bear To Honor Angela Merkel A teddy bear that looks like outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel has sold out. A German toymaker created the bear which sold for about $200.

Business German Toymaker Creates A Commemorative Teddy Bear To Honor Angela Merkel German Toymaker Creates A Commemorative Teddy Bear To Honor Angela Merkel Listen · 1:52 1:52 A teddy bear that looks like outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel has sold out. A German toymaker created the bear which sold for about $200. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor