A Jury In New York Begins Deliberations In R. Kelly's Federal Trial After six weeks of hearing from accusers, ex-employees and expert witnesses, the jury decides what's next for Kelly. He faces charges including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery and kidnapping.

Law A Jury In New York Begins Deliberations In R. Kelly's Federal Trial A Jury In New York Begins Deliberations In R. Kelly's Federal Trial Listen · 4:55 4:55 After six weeks of hearing from accusers, ex-employees and expert witnesses, the jury decides what's next for Kelly. He faces charges including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery and kidnapping. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor