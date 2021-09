Coonhound Breaks The Record For Dogs' Longest Ears Paige Olsen calls the ears on her coonhound "extravagantly long." Each ear measures more than 13 inches. Her coonhound tops the Guinness World Record list for longest ears on any living dog.

Paige Olsen calls the ears on her coonhound "extravagantly long." Each ear measures more than 13 inches. Her coonhound tops the Guinness World Record list for longest ears on any living dog.