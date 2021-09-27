Accessibility links
The Current State Of Surveillance : 1A It's been nearly 20 years since the Patriot Act was passed. How has surveillance changed over the years?

And why, exactly, are we so watched now?

We discuss changes in privacy, surveillance and so much more.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

The Current State Of Surveillance

The Current State Of Surveillance

Listen · 32:14
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1040860052/1041146434" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Passersby walk under a surveillance camera part of facial recognition technology test. Steffi Loos/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Steffi Loos/Getty Images

Passersby walk under a surveillance camera part of facial recognition technology test.

Steffi Loos/Getty Images

Think of how you spend your day. Maybe when you first wake up in the morning you check the weather or your email.

Maybe you take your dog for a walk around the neighborhood and place a coffee order on your phone before you head into work or go back to the home office.

Now think of how many cameras you pass in those first few hours. CCTVs around the coffee shop. Ring cameras on your neighbors' doorsteps. The apps on your phone – from food delivery to COVID contact tracing – know where you are at all times.

It's been nearly 20 years since the Patriot Act was passed. How has surveillance changed over the years? And why, exactly, are we so watched now?

Albert Fox Cahn, Caroline Haskins, Freddy Martinez, and Mizue Aizeki join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.