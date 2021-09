John Hinckley Jr., Who Shot Ronald Reagan, Will Be Unconditionally Released In 2022 John Hinckley Jr., who wounded then President Reagan and three others in a failed assassination attempt in 1981, will win unconditional release next year as part of a court settlement.

