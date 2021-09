Remembering Seminal Philosopher Charles W. Mills Philosopher Charles W. Mills has died at 70. He upended the canon of Western philosophy, calling out the whiteness in the discipline and adding the dimension of race to dominant liberal frameworks.

Obituaries