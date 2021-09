A High-Stakes Political Game Of Chicken Is Playing Out In Washington This Week Senate Republicans are expected to block a vote to extend government funding and the raise the federal debt ceiling, increasing the odds of a government shutdown and a debt default in mid-October.

