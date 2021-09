U.S. Takes The Ryder Cup In A Historically Dominant Win A team made up of the best male golfers in the U.S. is celebrating a dominating win Sunday in the Ryder Cup. The Americans tallied a record-setting number of points against the European team.

Sports U.S. Takes The Ryder Cup In A Historically Dominant Win U.S. Takes The Ryder Cup In A Historically Dominant Win Audio will be available later today. A team made up of the best male golfers in the U.S. is celebrating a dominating win Sunday in the Ryder Cup. The Americans tallied a record-setting number of points against the European team. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor