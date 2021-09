Over A Dozen Officers Have Been Charged Since Colorado Passed Its Police Reform Laws Colorado passed sweeping police reform laws after 2020's protests over the use of force by police. A year later, more than a dozen cops have been charged for crimes involving conduct.

National Over A Dozen Officers Have Been Charged Since Colorado Passed Its Police Reform Laws Over A Dozen Officers Have Been Charged Since Colorado Passed Its Police Reform Laws Listen · 4:08 4:08 Colorado passed sweeping police reform laws after 2020's protests over the use of force by police. A year later, more than a dozen cops have been charged for crimes involving conduct. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor