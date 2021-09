Gas Stations In Britain Are Running Dry Due To The Post-Brexit Truck Driver Shortage Gas stations across Great Britain are running dry due to a post-Brexit shortage of truck drivers. The government announced a plan to issue 5,000 temporary visas for truckers.

