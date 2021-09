Survivors Of The Trinity Nuclear Test Weren't Warned — Then Were Lied To After NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Lesley Blume about the struggle of the survivors of the Trinity nuclear test in 1945 — one locals didn't know was coming and caused serious health issues.

History Survivors Of The Trinity Nuclear Test Weren't Warned — Then Were Lied To After Survivors Of The Trinity Nuclear Test Weren't Warned — Then Were Lied To After Listen · 7:51 7:51 NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Lesley Blume about the struggle of the survivors of the Trinity nuclear test in 1945 — one locals didn't know was coming and caused serious health issues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor