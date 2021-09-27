Accessibility links
Police Have Made An Arrest In The Killing Of Teacher Sabina Nessa In London Nessa was found dead in a park. Her killing — as she walked just a few minutes from her home — fueled concerns that women aren't safe on the streets of Britain's capital.

Police Have Made An Arrest In The Killing Of Teacher Sabina Nessa In London

The Associated Press

People place candles at a vigil for murdered teacher Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke in south-east London. British police have made an arrest. David Cliff/AP

People place candles at a vigil for murdered teacher Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke in south-east London. British police have made an arrest.

LONDON — British police charged a 36-year-old man on Monday with the murder of Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London.

The Metropolitan Police force said Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne on England's south coast, faced one count of murder. He was arrested Sunday in what police called a "significant" development in their investigation. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Nessa, 28, was found dead in a park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on Sept. 17. Her killing — as she walked through a park just a few minutes from her home — fueled concerns that women aren't safe on the streets of Britain's capital.

On Friday, hundreds of people held a candlelight vigil in her memory, demanding an end to violence against women.

Nessa's death came six months after the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London by a serving police officer. The Everard case shocked the country and also saw people take to the streets to denounce violence against women.