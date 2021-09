During The Pandemic, The FBI Says Murders Surged In The U.S. Numbers released by the FBI show an unprecedented 30% spike in murders last year. The murder rate is below its historic peaks reached in the 1990s, but the figures show the problem is more widespread.

Law During The Pandemic, The FBI Says Murders Surged In The U.S. During The Pandemic, The FBI Says Murders Surged In The U.S. Audio will be available later today. Numbers released by the FBI show an unprecedented 30% spike in murders last year. The murder rate is below its historic peaks reached in the 1990s, but the figures show the problem is more widespread. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor