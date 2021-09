Watching For France's Next Move Following The U.S.-Australia Submarine Deal America's nuclear submarine deal with Australia not only ended France's $66 billion deal with Australia, it also left France and Europe caught up in escalating tensions between China and the U.S.

Watching For France's Next Move Following The U.S.-Australia Submarine Deal