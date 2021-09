Australian Man Pays Homage To Nirvana's 'Nevermind' In A Roundabout Way Using a GPS tracking app, Pete Stokes biked a 93-mile route that formed a picture of the album's art — a naked baby in a pool — when viewed from above. It took him nearly eight and a half hours.

